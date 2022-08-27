NU completes perfect run, topples FEU for FilOil crown

STEADY PRESENCE. Germy Mahinay delivers a double-double as NU beats FEU for the FilOil title.

MANILA, Philippines –The NU Bulldogs survived the FEU Tamaraws’ late outburst to complete their unbeaten run and capture the 2022 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup championship, 56-46, on Saturday, August 27, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

NU gunners Omar John and John Martin Galinato delivered crucial baskets to halt the Tamaraws’ late 11-0 run as the Bulldogs seized a 53-44 lead with less than two minutes remaining en route to the title victory.

Germy Mahinay proved to be the Bulldogs’ unsung hero after posting a double-double off the bench with 15 points and 10 rebounds. John chipped in 12 points and 8 boards, while tournament MVP and Mythical Five member John Lloyd Clemente added 10 points.

After trailing 9-12 at the end of the opening period, the Bulldogs banked on Mahinay in the middle quarters as they built an 11-point, 43-32 lead going into the final frame.

Mahinay dropped 10 points in the second period.

A John Figueroa corner triple extended the NU lead to 14 points, 47-33, before Pat Tchuente and LJ Gonzales powered a late surge that pulled the Tamaraws within one possession, 44-47.

But the Bulldogs answered back as John tallied 4 quick points before Galinato hit the dagger jumper that sealed the win for NU.

Sajonia led the Tamaraws with 15 points and 5 boards, while Tchuente added 10 points.

Another Mythical Five awardee in Royce Alforque put up 8 boards and 5 assists for FEU but got held to just 1 point on a 0-of-6 shooting from the field.

Clemente and Alforque were joined by Carl Tamayo (UP), Michael Phillips (La Salle), and Will Gozum (St. Benilde) in the Mythical Five.

Phillips earned the Best Defensive Player honors. – Rappler.com