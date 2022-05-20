PH tennis bets arrange all-Pinoy SEAG men’s doubles final, Eala bags 3rd bronze

The tennis duos of Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales, and Francis Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon arrange an all-Filipino SEA Games men's doubles final while teenage sensation Alex Eala cops bronze in women's singles

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines assured itself of a Southeast Asian Games gold medal in men’s doubles tennis after the duo of Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales, and Francis Casey Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon arranged an all-Filipino final following their respective wins over host Vietnam on Friday, May 20.

Meanwhile, teenage sensation Alex Eala settled for her third bronze in her first SEA Games after she bowed to Thai veteran Luksika Kumkhum in the women’s singles semifinals, 4-6, 1-6. She previously copped bronzes in mixed doubles with Huey and in the women’s team event.

The top-seeded pair of Huey and Gonzales easily disposed of their Vietnamese foes in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, while reigning doubles gold medalists Alcantara and Patrombon also overcame a boisterous home crowd for a similar score line.

The men’s doubles finals will now be a rematch of the 2019 SEA Games finals in Manila where Alcantara and Patrombon scored an upset over Huey and Gonzales.

With the sure gold and silver in the men’s doubles plus four bronzes from other events, the Philippine tennis team is set to surpass its 2019 SEA Games tally of one gold, one silver, and two bronzes. – Rappler.com