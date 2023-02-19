Xavier, St. Jude arrange HS basketball title duel

Xavier rallies past St. Stephen, while St. Jude outlasts Pace Academy as the top two seeds arrange a finals showdown in the Filipino-Chinese high school basketball league

MANILA, Philippines – Xavier School and St. Jude Catholic School arranged a Finals date in the Philippine Ching Yuen Athletic Association (PCYAA) 10th Anniversary Invitational Basketball Tournament.

The Golden Stallions pulled off a come-from-behind 64-57 nipping of St. Stephen’s High School, while the Green Knights staved off Pace Academy, 80-72, on Saturday, February 18, at Uno High School Gym.

Brent Tiu scored 8 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, on top of 15 rebounds, 9 assists, and 6 steals as top-ranked Xavier staged a scintillating 13-0 blast to take control of the game after staring at an eight-point deficit with eight minutes to play.

Andre Tan also added 13 points to preserve the Golden Stallions’ perfect 11-0 record in the tournament supported by Milk Magic, Spalding, Vital Purified Drinking Water, and Nexgen Asia.

Kobe Chong, meanwhile, scored the final 8 points for No. 2 seed St. Jude as he finished with a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Ethan Kaw also dropped 24 points built on three treys, alongside 5 boards, 5 steals, and 3 assists to extend the Green Knights’ win streak to 10.

Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series is on Thursday, February 23, at 6 pm at the same venue, with the next games set on February 28 and March 4, if necessary.

Sam Ng carried SSHS in the losing effort after nailing six treys for his 24 points, while Axell Cue led Pace with 19 points and 7 rebounds in the semifinal exit.

Also part of this 11-team Fil-Chinese league are Chiang Kai Shek College, Philippine Cultural College, Jubilee Christian Academy, MGC-New Life Christian Academy, Uno High School, Grace Christian College, and Hope Christian High School. – Rappler.com