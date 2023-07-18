Gilas Boys punch ticket to FIBA U16 Asian final with 36-point romp of Thailand

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WIN. Gilas Boys ace their first test in the SEABA U16 Championships.

Kieffer Alas shines anew as Gilas Boys cruise past Thailand in the SEABA Qualifiers to earn a spot in the FIBA U16 Asian Championships this September

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas Boys’ Under-16 team punched its ticket to the upcoming 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar this September after making easy work of Thailand, 85-49, in the SEABA Qualifiers in Indonesia on Tuesday, July 18.

After firing 27 points in their 42-point romp of Malaysia on Monday, July 17, Kieffer Alas picked up where he left off and dropped a team-best 18 points on 6-of-11 field goal clip, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals for the Philippines.

The second-generation star Alas pumped in 13 of his 18 points in the first two quarters to help the Philippines grab a 39-24 edge over Thailand at halftime after leading by only eight points at the end of the opening frame.

The Filipinos then hardly broke a sweat in the second half, not allowing the Thais to pull back within single digits the rest of the way.

Kurt Velasquez backstopped Alas with 12 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting, while Joaquin Ludovice chipped in 10.

Elijah Williams added 9 markers, while CJ Amos, Irus Chua, and Ziv Espinas all scored 8 each for the Philippines.

Michael Barwisch was the lone bright spot for Thailand in the losing effort with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Gilas Boys, who are already assured of a spot in the Asian Championships, will look to complete the three-game sweep of the single-round robin tournament when they collide with the host Indonesia on Wednesday, July 19.

The Scores

Philippines 85 – Alas 18, Velasquez 12, Ludovice 10, Williams 9, Amos 8, Chua 8, Espinas 8, Diao 4, Morales 3, Daja 3, Hachuela 2, Gomez 0.

Thailand 49 – Barwisch 17, Hirunlertprasert 8, Pisarnyuttanapong 6, Juergensen 5, Jaiaree 4, Ciati 2, Hines 2, Kam-A-Nek 2, Sussanam 2, Jongsathapornpong 1, Samana 0.

Quarters: 21-13, 39-24, 60-36, 85-49. – Rappler.com