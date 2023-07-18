Gilas Boys punch ticket to FIBA U16 Asian final with 36-point romp of Thailand

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas Boys’ Under-16 team punched its ticket to the upcoming 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar this September after making easy work of Thailand, 85-49, in the SEABA Qualifiers in Indonesia on Tuesday, July 18.
After firing 27 points in their 42-point romp of Malaysia on Monday, July 17, Kieffer Alas picked up where he left off and dropped a team-best 18 points on 6-of-11 field goal clip, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals for the Philippines.
The second-generation star Alas pumped in 13 of his 18 points in the first two quarters to help the Philippines grab a 39-24 edge over Thailand at halftime after leading by only eight points at the end of the opening frame.
The Filipinos then hardly broke a sweat in the second half, not allowing the Thais to pull back within single digits the rest of the way.
Kurt Velasquez backstopped Alas with 12 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting, while Joaquin Ludovice chipped in 10.
Elijah Williams added 9 markers, while CJ Amos, Irus Chua, and Ziv Espinas all scored 8 each for the Philippines.
Michael Barwisch was the lone bright spot for Thailand in the losing effort with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.
Gilas Boys, who are already assured of a spot in the Asian Championships, will look to complete the three-game sweep of the single-round robin tournament when they collide with the host Indonesia on Wednesday, July 19.
The Scores
Philippines 85 – Alas 18, Velasquez 12, Ludovice 10, Williams 9, Amos 8, Chua 8, Espinas 8, Diao 4, Morales 3, Daja 3, Hachuela 2, Gomez 0.
Thailand 49 – Barwisch 17, Hirunlertprasert 8, Pisarnyuttanapong 6, Juergensen 5, Jaiaree 4, Ciati 2, Hines 2, Kam-A-Nek 2, Sussanam 2, Jongsathapornpong 1, Samana 0.
Quarters: 21-13, 39-24, 60-36, 85-49. – Rappler.com
