Kouame, Rain or Shine stay winless in Jones Cup after loss to Chinese Taipei B

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOT. Ange Kouame in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2023 William Jones Cup.

Rain or Shine falls to 0-2 after bowing to Chinese Taipei A and B in the William Jones Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine absorbed its second straight loss to start the William Jones Cup after bowing to Chinese Taipei B, 89-79, at the Taipei Peace Basketball Hall in Taiwan on Sunday, August 13.

Coming off a 98-79 beating at the hands of Chinese Taipei A on Saturday, the Philippines’ representatives endured another sluggish opening quarter as they fell to 0-2 in the nine-team tournament.

The Elasto Painters fell behind 14-30 at the end of the first period and trailed the rest of the way.

Ange Kouame led Rain or Shine with 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals, while Gian Mamuyac turned in 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Kouame sank a pair of free throws to pull the Elasto Painters within single digits, 69-78, with under six minutes remaining, but Adam Tsang Hinton went on a personal 5-0 blitz to essentially ice the win for the host squad.

Import Nick Evans posted 11 points and 6 rebounds for Rain or Shine, Nick Demusis chimed in 10 points and 7 rebounds, while Mac Belo and Santi Santillan added 9 points each.

Hinton finished with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists to lead five Chinese Taipei B players in double-figure scoring.

Ting Jhao Jian netted 15 points, while Chien Hao Hao and Sin Kuan Lin tallied 13 points apiece in the victory.

Rain or Shine looks to crack the winning column as it battles fellow winless squad United Arab Emirates on Monday, August 14. – Rappler.com