Kouame, Santillan shine late as Rain or Shine outlasts Iran in 2OT for first Jones Cup win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LAYUP. Andrei Caracut in action for Rain or Shine in the 2023 William Jones Cup.

Ange Kouame and Santi Santillan combine for 9 of their 15 points in the second extra period, propelling Rain or Shine to its first William Jones Cup win after a dismal 0-4 start

MANILA, Philippines – Ange Kouame and Santi Santillan came through down the stretch as Rain or Shine broke through in the William Jones Cup in Taiwan after a 98-90 double overtime win over Iran on Wednesday, August 16.

Kouame and Santillan combined for 9 of their 15 points in the second extra period, propelling the Elasto Painters to their first victory after a dismal 0-4 start.

Santillan sank a hook shot to break an 88-88 deadlock, sparking the win-clinching 10-2 run inside the final three minutes that also featured big plays from Anton Asistio.

Asistio buried a triple and assisted on a Kouame bucket in succession before Santillan wrapped it up with a three-point play as he finished with 17 points.

Kouame paced Rain or Shine on both ends with 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 4 assists, while Andrei Caracut finished with 19 points.

American import Nick Evans chimed in 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks in the win that saw the Elasto Painters get the job done despite squandering a double-digit lead that grew as big as 13 points, 38-25, in the second quarter.

Iran outscored Rain or Shine 22-15 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Amirhossein Azari put up 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Alireza Sharifi and Amirhossein Yazarloo scored 15 points each for Iran, which fell to 1-3.

Playing their sixth game in as many days, the Elasto Painters look to make it back-to-back wins as they tangle with Korea on Thursday, August 17. – Rappler.com