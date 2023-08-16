Kouame, Santillan shine late as Rain or Shine outlasts Iran in 2OT for first Jones Cup win

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Ange Kouame and Santi Santillan came through down the stretch as Rain or Shine broke through in the William Jones Cup in Taiwan after a 98-90 double overtime win over Iran on Wednesday, August 16.
Kouame and Santillan combined for 9 of their 15 points in the second extra period, propelling the Elasto Painters to their first victory after a dismal 0-4 start.
Santillan sank a hook shot to break an 88-88 deadlock, sparking the win-clinching 10-2 run inside the final three minutes that also featured big plays from Anton Asistio.
Asistio buried a triple and assisted on a Kouame bucket in succession before Santillan wrapped it up with a three-point play as he finished with 17 points.
Kouame paced Rain or Shine on both ends with 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 4 assists, while Andrei Caracut finished with 19 points.
American import Nick Evans chimed in 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks in the win that saw the Elasto Painters get the job done despite squandering a double-digit lead that grew as big as 13 points, 38-25, in the second quarter.
Iran outscored Rain or Shine 22-15 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Amirhossein Azari put up 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Alireza Sharifi and Amirhossein Yazarloo scored 15 points each for Iran, which fell to 1-3.
Playing their sixth game in as many days, the Elasto Painters look to make it back-to-back wins as they tangle with Korea on Thursday, August 17. – Rappler.com
