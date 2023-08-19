Struggling Rain or Shine wallops Japan U22 for second Jones Cup win

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine is looking to end its disappointing 2023 William Jones Cup campaign on a positive note as it ran roughshod of Japan U22, 116-91, in its penultimate assignment in Taipei, Taiwan on Saturday, August 19.
Six Elasto Painters breached double-digit scoring in the rout, led by Santi Santillan’s 20-point eruption in just 22 minutes on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting on twos.
Overall, the Philippine side crushed the young Japanese within the two-point territory, collectively shooting 35-of-47 for a stellar 74.5% clip inside.
Former Ateneo teammates Ange Kouame and Gian Mamuyac backstopped their La Sallian rival for the win with 18 points apiece, helping Rain or Shine overturn a 21-point second-quarter deficit, 21-42, and setting the tone for a huge second-half surge.
Import Nick Evans scored 17 in 22 minutes, while Anton Asistio poured in 11 points, making the most of his 12-minute leash.
Anthony Sukegawa paced the losing cause with 22 points in as many minutes as Japan dropped to solo last place with a 1-6 record.
Rain or Shine, on the other hand, rose to a 2-5 slate in seventh place out of nine teams.
The Filipino squad now hopes to end its Jones Cup campaign with a second straight win this Sunday, August 20, 3 pm. Standing in its way, however, is undefeated United States (6-0) on a blistering warpath to claim the tournament’s gold medal. – Rappler.com
