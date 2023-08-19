Struggling Rain or Shine wallops Japan U22 for second Jones Cup win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STEP UP. Santi Santillan and the young players of Rain or Shine take charge against Terrafirma.

Former UAAP standouts Santi Santillan, Ange Kouame, and Gian Mamuyac conspire to lead Rain or Shine in its most lopsided win in the 2023 Jones Cup despite falling behind by as many as 21 points to Japan

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine is looking to end its disappointing 2023 William Jones Cup campaign on a positive note as it ran roughshod of Japan U22, 116-91, in its penultimate assignment in Taipei, Taiwan on Saturday, August 19.

Six Elasto Painters breached double-digit scoring in the rout, led by Santi Santillan’s 20-point eruption in just 22 minutes on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting on twos.

Overall, the Philippine side crushed the young Japanese within the two-point territory, collectively shooting 35-of-47 for a stellar 74.5% clip inside.

Former Ateneo teammates Ange Kouame and Gian Mamuyac backstopped their La Sallian rival for the win with 18 points apiece, helping Rain or Shine overturn a 21-point second-quarter deficit, 21-42, and setting the tone for a huge second-half surge.

Import Nick Evans scored 17 in 22 minutes, while Anton Asistio poured in 11 points, making the most of his 12-minute leash.

Anthony Sukegawa paced the losing cause with 22 points in as many minutes as Japan dropped to solo last place with a 1-6 record.

Rain or Shine, on the other hand, rose to a 2-5 slate in seventh place out of nine teams.

The Filipino squad now hopes to end its Jones Cup campaign with a second straight win this Sunday, August 20, 3 pm. Standing in its way, however, is undefeated United States (6-0) on a blistering warpath to claim the tournament’s gold medal. – Rappler.com