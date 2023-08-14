Losses pile up as Rain or Shine suffers Jones Cup heartbreaker vs UAE

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LAYUP. Gian Mamuyac in action for Rain or Shine in the 2023 William Jones Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – A win in the William Jones Cup remains elusive for Rain or Shine.

The Elasto Painters suffered their third straight loss in the Taiwan tournament following a heartbreaking 73-71 defeat at the hands of the United Arab Emirates at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium on Monday, August 14.

A couple of blunders in the endgame prevented Rain or Shine from breaking through after it fell victim to Chinese Taipei A on Saturday, August 12, and Chinese Taipei B on Sunday, August 13.

Nick Demusis finished with 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals, coming up with a pair of clutch plays for Rain or Shine as he trimmed their deficit to 71-72 off a pair of free throws and forced a UAE turnover in the next play.

The Elasto Painters, though, failed to capitalize, with Santi Santillan bungling his potential go-ahead layup with 15 seconds remaining.

Rain or Shine earned another crack at taking the lead when Qais Alshabebi missed both of his foul shots, but he retrieved his own miss, paving the way for Hamid Abdullateef Albreiki to sink a free throw for the final tally.

Gian Mamuyac fired a last-second shot from way beyond the arc only to witness his potential game-winner blocked by Alshabebi.

Albreiki chalked up 22 points and 6 steals, while Alshabebi produced 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals for UAE, which improved to 1-2.

Import Nick Evans posted 12 points and 4 rebounds for the Elasto Painters, Anton Asistio tallied 9 points, while Ange Kouame added 8 points and 6 rebounds.

Mamuyac had 8 points and 5 assists in the loss that kept Rain or Shine as one of the only three winless squads in the nine-team joust.

There is no rest for the weary as the Elasto Painters play their fourth game in as many days against Qatar on Tuesday, August 15. – Rappler.com