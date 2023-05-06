UP flexes Lopez, returning Cansino as FilOil preseason kicks off

MAJOR COMEBACK. CJ Cansino returns in a big way for the UP Maroons.

The FilOil Preseason Cup kicks off with multiple must-see collegiate ballers plying their craft, including UP's Francis Lopez and CJ Cansino, Adamson's Eli Ramos, and Perpetual's Arthur Roque

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons paraded their ultra-stacked lineup and outgunned the FEU Tamaraws, 91-75, to cap off a four-game opening day slate of the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan on Saturday, May 6.

Highly-touted recruit Francis Lopez made the most of a 16-minute sneak peek off the bench, scoring a team-high 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, while CJ Cansino made a triumphant return from a year-long ACL rehab with 11 points in just 10 minutes as a starter.

Lead guard JD Cagulangan also led the win with 14 points as UP also sporadically fielded other must-see recruits like Chicco Briones, Luis Pablo, and Seven Gagate.

FEU gunner Xyrus Torres paced the loss with a game-high 19 points, albeit on just a 6-of-20 clip, while Chiolo Anonuevo scored 11 with 5 boards, 3 dimes, and 3 steals.

The Adamson Soaring Falcons also had their own recruits to parade as they handled the St. Clare Saints, 75-64.

In the absence of national team pool member Jerom Lastimosa, Joem Sabandal took over with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, as forward Vince Magbuhos flexed his playmaking with 12 points and 10 assists.

Eli Ramos, brother of Japan B. League import Dwight, also chipped in 4 points and 4 boards in 19 minutes.

Ryan Sual led the losing cause with 13 points, while intriguing prospect guard Jimboy Estrada added 12 points in 21 minutes.

San Sebastian rolls over Gozum-less CSB, Perpetual escapes Mapua

NCAA teams also had their time in the spotlight as the San Sebastian Stags outlasted the undermanned CSB Blazers, 94-84.

Rafael Are had an ultra-efficient 21-minute run off the bench, tallying 20 points and 10 rebounds to go with 3 steals and a game-high plus-minus of +23.

Alex Desoyo led the starting group with 19 points, while Reggz Gabat scored 16.

Playing without reigning NCAA MVP Will Gozum, CSB leaned on Miggy Corteza’s 19-point effort as other core pieces Mark Sangco and Migs Oczon delivered 12 and 9 points, respectively.

Finally, in the day’s curtain-raiser, the Perpetual Help Altas squeaked past the Mapua Cardinals in a competitive affair, 69-67.

Arthur Roque, who recently had a scorching debut in the PBA D-League, also showed off his wares in full force in FilOil with 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

Team anchor Mark Omega churned out a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double on a 5-of-7 clip, while Chrisitian Pagaran led the bench mob also with 12 points.

Mapua’s prodigal son Clint Escamis led the loss with 17 points on 7-of-21 shooting, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals in his return after a one-season pit stop with UE. Big man Warren Bonifacio added 12 points, while fellow veteran Paolo Hernandez scored 9 on a 3-of-9 clip. – Rappler.com