Gilas prospect AJ Edu continues Japan journey, signs with Nagasaki after Toyama stint

KEY COG. Filipino import AJ Edu in action with Toyama in the Japan B. League.

Injured Gilas Pilipinas prospect AJ Edu continues his budding professional career with the Japan B. League, linking up with the Nagasaki Velca after a standout rookie season with the Toyama Grouses

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas prospect AJ Edu is set to continue his career with the Japan B. League, signing with the Nagasaki Velca on Tuesday, July 2, at the conclusion of his stint with the Toyama Grouses.

This marks the 6-foot-10 forward’s second stop in his budding professional career, one year after linking up with Toyama – fellow Gilas star Dwight Ramos’ former team. Nagasaki, in turn, was Gilas gunner Jordan Heading’s former squad.

Edu now joins a team that marked a rapid ascent in the B. League ranks since its formation in 2020. After setting a Division 3 winning percentage record of 93% off a 42-3 season romp in 2021, the Velca were elevated to Division 2 in 2022 before rising to Division 1 this year.

The 24-year-old highflyer is expected to further boost Nagasaki’s contention bid after standing out in his rookie season with averages of 13.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks.

Edu, however, is currently out of commission with a torn meniscus. He is set to miss Gilas’ Olympic Qualifying Tournament bid in Riga, Latvia, which starts on Thursday, July 4. – Rappler.com