Ex-Gilas Pilipinas guard Cabagnot glad to help PH team prepare for Olympic qualifiers

VETERAN. Alex Cabagnot in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifiers.

Alex Cabagnot gets a chance to go up against Gilas Pilipinas ahead of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, six years since his lone national team stint

MANILA, Philippines – For Alex Cabagnot, the excellence he sees in Gilas Pilipinas is no longer just a presumption.

Cabagnot got a chance to go up against the national team as his Taiwan Mustangs absorbed a 74-64 loss in a tuneup game at the PhilSports Arena on Monday, June 24.

The Mustangs, who paraded other Filipino players in Geo Chiu and Rashawn McCarthy, were tapped to face the Nationals as they gear up for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament that will run from July 2 to 7 in Riga, Latvia.

“When I look at them from TV, of course I think they’re good. But now, I felt how good they are because I battled against them,” said Cabagnot in a mix of Filipino and English.

“It is not just a speculation, I actually had to guard, hard to play against them.”

A nine-time champion with San Miguel, the 41-year-old guard held his own against the talented national team backcourt featuring Dwight Ramos, CJ Perez, and Chris Newsome as he posted 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Cabagnot said it is an honor to help Gilas Pilipinas prepare for its Olympic quest six years since he last donned the national colors.

Then 35 years old, Cabagnot represented the Philippines in the Asian Qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, suiting up in three games.

“It was a blessing from God. I thought I already missed the opportunity to play for the national team,” said Cabagnot of his lone Gilas Pilipinas stint.

Flying to Europe in high spirits after beating the Mustangs, the Filipinos face a tall order in the OQT as they tangle with top 30 teams Latvia and Georgia in the group stage, needing a top-two finish to reach the knockout phase.

Cabagnot said he only hopes for the players to avoid injuries, with Scottie Thompson (back), AJ Edu (knee), and Jamie Malonzo (calf) already out.

“I have no advice for them, I just want them to stay injury-free. I want them to stay healthy. Regardless of the outcome, we’re still proud of them,” said Cabagnot. – Rappler.com