All eyes on Japan as Gilas Pilipinas tries to avoid early exit in FIBA Asia Cup

FAMILIARITY. Gilas Pilipinas will look to Ray Parks due to his familiarity with several of the Japanese players.

A place in the FIBA Asia Cup quarterfinals is up for grabs as Gilas Pilipinas faces Japan in a knockout playoff

MANILA, Philippines – It will take a great deal of focus as Gilas Pilipinas seeks to beat Japan to barge into the quarterfinals of the FIBA Asia Cup.

Head coach Chot Reyes said all attention should be on Japan in their knockout playoff on Tuesday, July 19, even as the Philippines reels from a tough loss to New Zealand to end the group stage.

“We still have a chance, one more against Japan to get to the top eight,” Reyes said after their 92-75 defeat at the hands of the Tall Blacks.

“Now we have to forget this and just focus our energies and our thoughts towards our next game.”

Compared to New Zealand, Japan plays a faster-paced offense, which generates a tournament-leading 97.7 points per game.

The Akatsuki Five also rank first in the entire Asia Cup in assists (24.7) and steals (12.3).

But the primary concern against the Japanese is their three-point shooting as they average 16.7 triples on an efficient 41% clip.

In its 117-56 mauling of Syria in the group stage, Japan caught fire for a staggering 27 three-pointers.

That single game performance alone nearly matched the Philippines’ total three-pointers made in the entire tournament, which is 28 treys.

“[W]e said we have to forget this game because the next team we’re playing plays a completely different type of ballgame,” Reyes said.

“We told the players that they have to get rest because we need a lot of energy and all of our quickness to stay with Japan.”

Among the players the Filipinos will look to against the Akatsuki Five are Japan B. League standouts Ray Parks and brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena.

Ravena has completed two full seasons with the San-En NeoPhoenix in the B. League, while Parks plays with Tenketsu Harimoto and Yutaroh Suda for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

“We watched how they play. Nothing left to be done but to just get ready for that next one,” Reyes said. – Rappler.com