Angola goes winless in Jordan tournament ahead of FIBA World Cup clash vs Gilas Pilipinas

Bruno Fernando in action for Angola

Gilas Pilipinas looks to redeem itself against Angola in their FIBA World Cup rematch after losing in overtime in the previous edition

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas foe Angola went winless in the pocket tournament it joined in Jordan ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

Angola dropped all of its three games in the King’s Cup in Amman, capping its campaign with a 72-67 loss to Portugal on Monday, August 7.

Eduardo Francisco paced Angola with 17 points, while Atlanta Hawks big man Bruno Fernando scored 9 points in the losing effort.

The 11-time AfroBasket champions also bowed to Mexico, 78-76, and host Jordan, 70-56, as they gear up for the World Cup, where they are bundled in Group A with the Philippines, Dominican Republic, and Italy.

Ranked No. 41 in the world, Angola is seen as the prospective team the 40th-ranked Filipinos can beat in the bunch that features two top 25 teams in Italy (10) and Dominican Republic (23).

Gilas Pilipinas needs as many wins as it can get as it looks to finish as the best Asian team in the World Cup to clinch an outright berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Beating Angola, though, is no easy task.

Led by former Toronto Raptors signee Carlos Morais and Valdelicio Joaquim, the Angolans hacked out an 84-81 overtime victory to keep the Philippines winless in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup in China.

Gilas Pilipinas went on to finish dead-last in the 32-nation tournament after losing all of its five games.

But with Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto on board, the Philippines looks to redeem itself against Angola in their World Cup rematch on August 27 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com