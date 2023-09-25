LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Bahrain – Asian Games basketball 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas' quest to bring home an Asian Games medal for the first time in 25 years begins as it tangles with Bahrain in pool play

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas has not won a medal in the Asian Games since 1998.

The quest to break that dry spell in the 2023 edition begins as the Philippines tangles with Bahrain in pool play at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in China on Tuesday, September 26.

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee leads the charge in the continental showpiece after helping the Filipinos reclaim their crown in the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in May.

FIBA World Cup holdovers June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, and Japeth Aguilar backstop Brownlee together with Ange Kouame, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, and Marcio Lassiter.

Last-minute replacements CJ Perez, Arvin Tolentino, Chris Ross, and Kevin Alas are expected to represent the country after organizers rejected the inclusion of Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Jason Perkins, and Mo Tautuaa.

Tim Cone, who coached the Philippine Centennial Team that won bronze in 1998 in Bangkok, Thailand, will call the shots anew in the Asian Games.

While Bahrain is ranked No. 69 in the world – 31 spots below the Philippines – it is no pushover.

Like Gilas Pilipinas, Bahrain qualified for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament after going unbeaten in the Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Syria in August.

Former PBA import Wayne Chism shows the way for the Bahrainis together with Mosti Rashed and Muzamil Ameer Hamooda.

Game time is 1:30 pm. – Rappler.com