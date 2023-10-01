LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Qatar – 19th Asian Games basketball

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas fights for its Asian Games life as it faces Qatar for a spot in the quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – Now we go to the sudden death rounds.

Gilas Pilipinas fights for its tournament life as it faces Qatar for a spot in the quarterfinals in the Asian Games men’s basketball competition in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, October 2.

Fresh from a 25-point loss to Jordan that denied them of an outright berth in the last eight, the Filipinos look to vent their ire on the Qataris to remain on track for a first Asian Games medal in 25 years.

The odds favor the Philippines considering it beat Qatar numerous times in the past.

Qatar finished third in Group D after double-digit losses to Japan and South Korea, with its only win coming against Indonesia.

But to pull off a victory, Gilas Pilipinas needs to spread the wealth.

Justin Brownlee churned out 24 points against Jordan, but he lacked scoring help from his teammates as Scottie Thompson ended up as the only other Filipino player in double figures with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The defeat marked the Philippines’ first in this Asian Games after convincing wins over Bahrain and Thailand as it finished second in Group C with a 2-1 record.

A triumph over the Qataris should restore the Filipinos’ confidence ahead of a potential quarterfinal clash with Asian powerhouse Iran.

Game time is 4 pm. – Rappler.com