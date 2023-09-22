Brownlee, Fajardo show way as Gilas Pilipinas holds off Korean club in tune-up for Asian Games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Justin Brownlee delivers down the stretch as Gilas Pilipinas picks up a morale-boosting victory before it flies to Hangzhou, China for the Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas leaned on timely buckets by Justin Brownlee to ward off Korean Basketball League side Changwon LG Sakers, 86-81, in a tune-up game ahead of the Asian Games on Friday, September 22.

Brownlee scored 7 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Nationals – buoyed a loud Filipino crowd at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig – scored a morale-boosting victory before they fly to Hangzhou, China.

June Mar Fajardo backstopped Brownlee with 16 points, Calvin Oftana produced a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Scottie Thompson put up 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. – Rappler.com