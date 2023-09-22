Gilas Pilipinas
Brownlee, Fajardo show way as Gilas Pilipinas holds off Korean club in tune-up for Asian Games

Delfin Dioquino

Brownlee, Fajardo show way as Gilas Pilipinas holds off Korean club in tune-up for Asian Games

MAIN MAN. Philippines' Justin Donta Brownlee in action with Cambodia's Darrin Dorsey.

Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Justin Brownlee delivers down the stretch as Gilas Pilipinas picks up a morale-boosting victory before it flies to Hangzhou, China for the Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas leaned on timely buckets by Justin Brownlee to ward off Korean Basketball League side Changwon LG Sakers, 86-81, in a tune-up game ahead of the Asian Games on Friday, September 22.

Brownlee scored 7 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Nationals – buoyed a loud Filipino crowd at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig – scored a morale-boosting victory before they fly to Hangzhou, China.

June Mar Fajardo backstopped Brownlee with 16 points, Calvin Oftana produced a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Scottie Thompson put up 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. – Rappler.com

