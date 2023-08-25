FIBA attendance record shattered as Gilas Pilipinas opens World Cup bid vs Dominican Republic

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Given one shot to make history at the Philippine Arena, Filipino fans show up in droves to support Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup opener and shatter a 29-year crowd record

BULACAN, Philippines – If it ever needed more validation, the Philippines provided another proof that it is a nation crazy for hoops.

A FIBA record crowd of 38,115 trooped to the cavernous Philippine Arena here to watch Gilas Pilipinas open its World Cup campaign against Dominican Republic on Friday, August 25.

Given one shot to make history at the 55,000-seater venue as all the remaining World Cup games in the country will be played at the Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena, Filipino fans did not disappoint.

They shattered the previous mark of 32,616 set in the 1994 World Cup title game in Toronto, Canada, where Team USA – then led by NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal, Dominique Wilkins, and Reggie Miller – crushed Russia.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also showed up as the World Cup returns to the Philippines for the first time in 45 years.

Coincidentally, Marcos’ father, Ferdinand Sr., was the president the last time the country hosted the global hoops showpiece in 1978.

Also simultaneously hosted in Okinawa, Japan and Jakarta, Indonesia, the World Cup will run for over two weeks until September 10.

The top eight teams will converge in Manila for the final phase, with the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship game to be staged at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com