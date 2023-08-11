Gilas awaits Kai Sotto medical clearance as World Cup looms

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HUDDLE. Members of the Philippine men's basketball team gather at center court after practice.

The FIBA World Cup may just be two weeks away but Gilas Pilipinas won’t ‘throw into the fire’ an unfit Kai Sotto, says coach Chot Reyes

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas decided to err on the side of caution as it awaits the medical clearance of center Kai Sotto, who is said to be recovering from back issues.

According to head coach Chot Reyes, Sotto’s stint in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, set to tip off on August 25, remains up in the air as the team awaits his MRI results.

The 7-foot-3 big man was not in any of the photos the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) posted on its social media accounts on Friday night, August 11, showing Gilas with some members of the Philippine women’s football team during their closed-door practice.

“They said that they have an MRI [of Sotto’s back], we just want our own doctors to see, or better, if we ourselves conduct the MRI for him,” Reyes told One PH’s “Sa Totoo Lang” on Thursday.

“Because the SBP wants to make sure that Kai is okay before he starts [training]… we don’t want to throw him into the fire if he’s not 100 percent,” he added.

Sotto underwent an MRI for his lower back at the Makati Medical Center upon return from his NBA Summer League stint in Las Vegas, according to sources who requested anonymity since they are not allowed to speak on the matter.

The center had since joined Gilas practices at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig along with Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson but had not yet participated in full contact drills.

Sotto – along with Scottie Thompson (hand), Poy Erram (knee), and Justin Brownlee (ankle) – are among the injury casualties during the national team’s buildup for the quadrennial basketball affair.

The Philippines, the World Cup co-host with Japan and Indonesia, seeks for an outright spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics as it vies to become the highest-ranked Asian team in the World Cup.

Gilas is bracketed in Group A with world No. 10 Italy, No. 23 Dominican Republic, and No. 41 Angola.

Integrating Sotto may serve as a challenge for Reyes and the team with only two weeks left before the start of the competition.

During his stint for the Philippines in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Sotto put up averages of 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks in four games.

Gilas, meanwhile, welcomed some members of the Filipinas in practice on Friday.

The Filipinas, who played at the recently concluded 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, paid a visit at tonight's Gilas training. pic.twitter.com/ojpn1Kq5Yt — SBP (@officialSBPinc) August 11, 2023

Sarina Bolden, who scored a historic World Cup goal for the Philippines, visited along with co-captain Hali Long, goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, players Chandler McDaniel and Inna Palacios, and team official Belay Fernando-De la Cruz.

“The Gilas team were very welcoming of the girls and even invited us to take shots at the end of practice,” Fernando-De la Cruz told Rappler in a message.

“We are grateful to SBP and the Gilas coaching staff for allowing us to show our support as the team prepares for their World Cup campaign and are very excited that we are hosting.”

The Philippine women’s football team came home last week after a captivating run in the FIFA World Cup, highlighted by a landmark 1-0 upset of host New Zealand in just their second game. – Rappler.com