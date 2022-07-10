Gallant Gilas stand falls short as China escapes with bronze 

ALL OUT. Almond Vosotros and Gilas Pilipinas narrowly fall short against China.

Gilas Pilipinas Men earn their best finish yet at the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup despite falling short to China in the bronze medal match

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas Men’s inspired run at the 2022 FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup ended with a fourth-place finish after China escaped with the bronze medal, 20-18, in Singapore on Sunday, July 10.

Despite falling short of the podium, the Philippines earned its best placing yet in the continental tournament, besting a 2013 quarterfinal loss.

The Philippines had a chance at tying the game in the dwindling seconds but an Almond Vosotros two-pointer clanked off after a late Gilas steal at the 6-second mark as China held on for the win.

Zeyi Liu made full use of his height advantage and dropped a game-high 9 points, highlighted by two post shots in a crucial 3-0 run to put China up 20-16 in the final minute.

But Gilas again responded with a late Lervin Flores deuce with 37 ticks left to get within 18-20 and open the gates for a possible tie.

Vosotros – now best known for his cold-blooded game-winner that sank top-seeded Mongolia in the quarters – led the way with 8 points, albeit on 2-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

Joseph Eriobu scored 5, while Flores and Samboy de Leon tallied 3 and 2 points, respectively.

Australia and New Zealand dispute the gold medal later in the night. – Rappler.com