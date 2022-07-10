Gallant Gilas stand falls short as China escapes with bronze 

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas Men’s inspired run at the 2022 FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup ended with a fourth-place finish after China escaped with the bronze medal, 20-18, in Singapore on Sunday, July 10.
Despite falling short of the podium, the Philippines earned its best placing yet in the continental tournament, besting a 2013 quarterfinal loss.
The Philippines had a chance at tying the game in the dwindling seconds but an Almond Vosotros two-pointer clanked off after a late Gilas steal at the 6-second mark as China held on for the win.
Zeyi Liu made full use of his height advantage and dropped a game-high 9 points, highlighted by two post shots in a crucial 3-0 run to put China up 20-16 in the final minute.
But Gilas again responded with a late Lervin Flores deuce with 37 ticks left to get within 18-20 and open the gates for a possible tie.
Vosotros – now best known for his cold-blooded game-winner that sank top-seeded Mongolia in the quarters – led the way with 8 points, albeit on 2-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc.
Joseph Eriobu scored 5, while Flores and Samboy de Leon tallied 3 and 2 points, respectively.
Australia and New Zealand dispute the gold medal later in the night. – Rappler.com