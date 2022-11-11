Gilas Pilipinas benefits as Scottie Thompson thrives in ‘comfort zone’

Given the reins as the starting point guard, Scottie Thompson stuffs the stats sheet in Gilas Pilipinas' road win over Jordan

MANILA, Philippines – Assists and rebounds are the specialty of Scottie Thompson.

The Barangay Ginebra star delivered those and then some as Gilas Pilipinas turned back Jordan in a 74-66 road win in Amman in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Given the reins as the starting point guard, Thompson finished with a near triple-double of 8 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, and 1 steal to key the Philippines to its first away win in the Asian Qualifiers.

“That is my comfort zone. That is where I’m comfortable,” Thompson said in a mix of Filipino and English about his penchant for rebounding and sharing the ball.

“I hoped that I can bring here what I’m doing at Ginebra. I’m thankful that I’m able to show it.”

Gilas Pilipinas spread the wealth with Thompson serving as a facilitator, a role he took to heart following the sudden exclusion of longtime point guard Kiefer Ravena, who sat out after undergoing a dental operation.

Seven players scored at least 5 points for the side of head coach Chot Reyes, with Kai Sotto leading the pack with 16 points followed by Ray Parks (13 points) and CJ Perez (11 points).

“Coach Chot told us before we flew here, Kiefer is not around so we need to have the next man up. Everybody should step up,” Thompson said.

Although he has shown vast improvements in his offensive game, the reigning PBA MVP opted to take the back seat in scoring as he deferred to his teammates.

“I want to stick to my role as a point guard. I need to spread the ball… I need to balance all of their touches,” he said. “I’m thankful for this opportunity that I’m able to lead them as a point guard.”

But even as Thompson shied away from the offensive spotlight, he still found a way to shine with the way he crashed the boards.

Thompson hauled down a game-high 7 offensive rebounds, while no other Filipino player tallied more than 7 rebounds.

“It is all about heart, especially when you’re playing for the Philippines. My rebounds were all heart,” he said. “I’m just doing my best for the team.”

Another big game from Thompson will be welcome as Gilas Pilipinas shoots for its third straight win when it faces Saudi Arabia on the road in Jeddah on Sunday, November 13 (Monday, November 14, at 12 am Manila time). – Rappler.com