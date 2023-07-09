China trip next for Gilas; Chot ‘pretty satisfied’ after European camp

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GEAR UP. Gilas Pilipinas prepares for the FIBA World Cup with a trip to Lithuania.

Chot Reyes says Gilas Pilipinas is set to go up against national teams in China following a six-game slate in Estonia and Lithuania that saw the squad compile a 3-3 record

MANILA, Philippines – A trip to China is up next for Gilas Pilipinas for its FIBA World Cup buildup after wrapping up its training camp in Europe.

Head coach Chot Reyes said his wards are set to go up against national squads in China following a six-game slate in Estonia and Lithuania that saw the Philippines compile a 3-3 record.

The Filipinos return home from their near three-week stint in Europe after a 125-102 rout of the Lithuanian Universiade team on Saturday, July 8 – a win that gives Reyes optimism for the rest of their World Cup preparations.

“What was truly impressive was the effort of the players. The effort to defend, dive for loose balls, but also the effort to play together, I think that was very important,” said Reyes.

“The defense that we had from Game 1 to now Game 6 is really already like night and day. All the work that we put in on perfecting our defense is starting to show.”

“Still, we all know that there is still a lot of work to be done, we’re still a work in progress, but I must admit that I’m pretty satisfied with our game today.”

As the team returns to Manila, Reyes said rest is essential as injuries hobbled several key players, including Scottie Thompson, Dwight Ramos, and AJ Edu.

Thompson endured back spasms earlier in the European sortie before he suffered a hand injury that kept him out for the rest of the trip, while Ramos missed the final game after hurting his knee.

Bothered with an ankle injury, Edu did not play a single match.

“[A]fter a few days, [we] go back to work, go back to practicing in Manila, and then try to stay sharp,” Reyes said.

“I think that is the important thing as we continue to grow and develop from the lessons that we learned here to improve and then prepare for tough games in our China series, in which we’re going to play full national teams.”

Kai Sotto, who plays for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League, and Jordan Clarkson, who recently signed a three-year extension with the Utah Jazz, are expected to join the team in the coming weeks. – Rappler.com