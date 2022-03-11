Size matters: Chot chooses Tautuaa as Gilas’ naturalized player for SEA Games

DIFFERENT DISCIPLINE. Mo Tautuaa will once again see action in the SEA Games after winning a gold in 3x3 basketball.

Chot Reyes says he opted to go with Mo Tautuaa instead of his prized TNT guard Mikey Williams to beef up Gilas Pilipinas' frontline

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Tongan big man Mo Tautuaa will serve as Gilas Pilipinas’ naturalized player in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam as part of Chot Reyes’ 16-man pool.

Reyes said he opted to go with Tautuaa instead of his prized TNT guard Mikey Williams to beef up the Philippines’ frontline as participating teams can field only one naturalized player in Vietnam.

Tautuaa and Williams, a Filipino-American, are classified as naturalized players under FIBA rules, which require dual citizens to acquire the passport of the country they wish to represent before turning 16.

“We can only bring one naturalized player and we felt we needed size because we have reports of the other countries having big naturalized players,” Reyes said when asked if Williams was considered for the pool.

“So we thought that it would be best to tap Mo Tautuaa instead.”

Joining Tautuaa in Gilas’ frontcourt are his San Miguel teammate June Mar Fajardo, Barangay Ginebra star Japeth Aguilar, the TNT pair of Poy Erram and Troy Rosario, and Terrafirma slotman Isaac Go.

Tautuaa is no stranger to the SEA Games as he represented the country in 3×3 basketball in the 2019 edition held here.

Forming a potent squad with CJ Perez, Jason Perkins, and Chris Newsome, Tautuaa helped the Philippines capture the gold medal over Indonesia.

Reyes said Gilas will start training after the ongoing PBA Governors’ Cup, allowing the team at least a month to gear up before the SEA Games kicks off on May 12. – Rappler.com