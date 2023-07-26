‘Really big question’: Chot Reyes clueless as Kai Sotto yet to practice

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KEY COG. Kai Sotto in action for Gilas Pilipinas during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Chot Reyes says he has no idea when Kai Sotto will practice with Gilas Pilipinas as back problems continue to bother the 7-foot-3 big man

MANILA, Philippines – It has been a week since Kai Sotto arrived in the country, but he has yet to train with Gilas Pilipinas.

Head coach Chot Reyes said on Wednesday, July 26, that he has no idea when Sotto will practice with the national team with a month to go before the FIBA World Cup as back problems continue to bother the 7-foot-3 big man.

“It’s a big puzzle. It’s a really big question for us now. I think Kai has some issues with his lower back,” said Reyes.

“Our team doctor, he checked him out, doesn’t seem to find any functional or structural problem.”

“Although his people say that he has an MRI and that he has to do some therapy. We’re trying to get hold of the MRI results, but up to now, we still don’t have them.”

Tapped by the Orlando Magic to play in the NBA Summer League two weeks ago, Sotto hurt his back in the first half of their final game against the Boston Celtics.

He arrived in the Philippines last July 19 but has yet to practice, only appearing on Tuesday, July 25, and taking some shots while in street clothes.

“I really don’t know when Kai will come to practice,” said Reyes.

“We’re not worrying about it. We’re not thinking about it too much. We’re just moving forward with the players who are here.”

Following his stints in the Summer League, Australia’s National Basketball League, and Japan B. League, Sotto is expected to play a key role in the World Cup alongside Jordan Clarkson, who finally committed to play for the country.

Sotto showed he can impact the game for the Philippines on both ends after averaging 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks in four games in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. – Rappler.com