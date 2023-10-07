Chot congratulates Cone as Gilas Pilipinas nails Asian Games gold: ‘Among his finest moments’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tim Cone guides Gilas Pilipinas to its first Asian Games gold since 1962, just a month after taking over the head coaching post vacated by Chot Reyes

MANILA, Philippines – Chot Reyes feted Tim Cone as Gilas Pilipinas crowned itself the Asian Games king after a six-decade wait.

Cone guided the Philippines to its first men’s basketball gold in the continental showpiece since 1962, following a momentous 70-60 win over Jordan in the final in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday, October 6.

And his predecessor, Reyes, could not be any prouder.

“So much has been said about coach Tim’s accomplishments. This latest one, the Asian Games gold, being among his finest moments,” Reyes wrote on Instagram.

“But to us who know him well, he is so much more than that. To my mentor, friend, brother –congratulations and thank you.”

Reyes held the head coaching post before he stepped aside at the end of the Filipinos’ campaign in the FIBA World Cup in September.

Cone, who served as Reyes’ deputy in the World Cup, initially refused to take over the coaching reins, but he relented upon the prodding of San Miguel Corporation big boss Ramos S. Ang.

With Cone at the helm, Gilas Pilipinas defied great odds and overcame a long list of setbacks on the way to reclaiming Asian Games glory.

The Nationals started training just two weeks before the Asian Games and needed to replace almost half of their original roster as Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Mo Tautuaa, and Jason Perkins were ruled ineligible to play.

Roger Pogoy also dropped out of the squad due to health issues.

In the Asian Games, the Philippines survived four straight do-or-die games and outlasted three erstwhile-unbeaten teams in Iran, China, and Jordan in the knockout rounds.

None of the wins were more dramatic than the stunning 77-76 semifinal coup over defending champion China, with the Filipinos completing their comeback from 20 points down thanks to a late explosion by Justin Brownlee.

Then in the finale, the Philippines held Jordan to its lowest scoring output of the tournament to recapture the crown last won by the squad led by FIBA Hall of Fame inductee Carlos “Caloy” Loyzaga.

It was redemption 25 years in the making for Cone, whose Philippine Centennial Team settled for bronze in 1998 after it fell at the hands of China in the semifinals.

The winningest head coach in the PBA with a record 25 titles and a two-time gold medalist in the Southeast Asia Games, Cone can call himself an Asian Games champion at last. – Rappler.com