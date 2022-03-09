Amid jeers, Chot determined as Gilas coach: ‘My heart is in the right place’

ADJUST. Chot Reyes says he has learned how to be 'emotionally agile' in difficult moments.

'They can say what they want, they can bash all they want, but I know my heart is in the right place,' says Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes

MANILA, Philippines – “Why am I even doing this?”

Chot Reyes admitted to having asked this question after he took over as Gilas Pilipinas head coach – a job that puts him under the microscope and susceptible to public scrutiny.

It did not take long for Reyes to hear the jeers as Filipino fans called for the return of Tab Baldwin following the Philippines’ 25-point loss to New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers here in February.

“[W]e talked about [this] as a family, with my wife Cherry and even with my kids, and they said we’ve been here before,” Reyes told Power and Play with Noli Eala when asked if his Gilas comeback is worth all the trouble.

“I was having the time of my life before this. We were playing a lot of golf, we were coaching a champion team,” added Reyes in a mix of Filipino and English. “So at the moment it was happening, you really felt it is not worth it, you feel insulted, you feel it is so unfair.”

For the veteran tactician, though, being able to serve the country outweighs the cons that come with being Gilas’ shot caller.

Reyes said he has no hidden agenda as he aims to build a cohesive squad that can go toe-to-toe with the rest of the competition when the country co-hosts the World Cup next year alongside Japan and Indonesia.

“They can say what they want, they can bash all they want, but I know my heart is in the right place. I’m doing this for the right reasons. There is no vested interest at all in this endeavor.”

Already used to criticisms, Reyes has already figured out how to navigate through adversity.

“I have learned in my life to be able to be emotionally agile in the sense that I allow myself to feel the pain and difficulty of the moment and it allows me to step back,” Reyes said.

“So in my stepping back, I am able to view things a lot more objectively and it allows me to walk according to my beliefs and my values.”

Reyes turns his focus on the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam as Gilas eyes its 19th gold medal in the history of the biennial meet. – with a report from Joaquin Quesada/Rappler.com