Chot Reyes ‘dreading’ decision of choosing final 12 as FIBA World Cup nears

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STALWART. Dwight Ramos in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Chot Reyes says Gilas Pilipinas will need to make 'difficult decisions' for its final lineup, with the August 25 opening date of the FIBA World Cup fast approaching

MANILA, Philippines – Choosing the 12 players who will represent Gilas Pilipinas has been a burdensome task for Chot Reyes and his coaching staff.

Reyes said the national team will need to make “difficult decisions” for its final lineup, with the August 25 opening date of the global hoops showdown to be hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia fast approaching.

“Very, very hard. And I’m really, really dreading that time to come,” said Reyes on Tuesday, August 15, when asked how tough it will be selecting the 12-man lineup.

“It is a big source of stress for me, obviously, because we have to make some difficult decisions. And all those guys have been with us from way, way back. Couple of months.”

Only 16 from the initial 21-player pool remain: Jordan Clarkson, Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto, Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, AJ Edu, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, CJ Perez, Roger Pogoy, Rhenz Abando, Ray Parks, Chris Newsome, and Calvin Oftana.

Four of them will not make the cut.

While the likes of Clarkson, Ramos, Fajardo, and Sotto are a cinch for the final roster, the remaining spots are up for grabs.

“They’ve done everything that we’ve asked of them, they’ve always been present, never heard a word of complaint from them, but in the end, we have to make some difficult decisions,” said Reyes.

Reyes asked for patience as Gilas Pilipinas takes it time to determine its final roster before the August 23 deadline.

After all, it was only last Sunday, August 13, when the squad completed attendance, with injured stars Sotto and Thompson finally able to practice with “no limitations.”

“I know a lot of people would have wanted to have an earlier announcement of the lineup or selection,” said Reyes. “I hope you can imagine, you can understand the delay that we are experiencing.”

Reyes will get a clearer picture of the 12-man lineup as Gilas Pilipinas battles Ivory Coast (August 18), Montenegro (August 20), and Mexico (August 21) in a string of tune-up games before the World Cup. – Rappler.com