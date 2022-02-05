Insisting he is Tab believer, Chot says he ‘never applied’ for Gilas job

SERVICE. Chot Reyes says coaching Gilas Pilipinas is his way to serve the country.

Chot Reyes admits he had reservations accepting Gilas Pilipinas' head coaching post that is 'high-pressure, high-stakes, and high-stress'

MANILA, Philippines – Chot Reyes insisted he did not intend to call the shots again for Gilas Pilipinas as fans expressed their disappointment over the coaching change that saw him replace Tab Baldwin.

The public sentiment is that the national team is starting all over again after Baldwin stepped down ahead of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers to focus on his role as the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ head coach.

But Reyes said he did not have anything to do with Baldwin parting ways with Gilas and added his appointment also caught him by surprise.

“I did not volunteer. I challenge anyone who will say otherwise face-to-face. I never volunteered, I never applied for this,” Reyes told PlayItRight TV.

“I know there are a lot of people upset, there are a lot of believers and supporters of Tab’s program. I was one of the most ardent supporters, biggest believer of Tab’s program. But even in the best laid plans of mice and men, things happen.”

Reyes admitted he had reservations when the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas called him to return to the post he last held nearly four years ago, knowing the stakes are much higher this time as the country co-hosts the World Cup.

The job also came with otherworldly expectations for a basketball-crazed nation.

“There’s really apprehension. I’m not going to lie. You know how it is, right? This job, to a certain extent, can really be very thankless. It’s high-pressure, it’s-high stakes, it’s high-stress.”

Still, Reyes answered the call, saying it is his way to serve the country just like he did in 2014 when he guided the national team to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

He was also at the helm when the Philippines beat Senegal for its first World Cup win in four decades.

“The challenge has been thrown my way, and throughout my life, throughout my career, I’ve never backed down from challenges, no matter how difficult,” Reyes said.

“Hopefully, I can do something again in the service of my country. I’ve always said this before, I’m not a politician, I’m not a business tycoon employing thousands of people. All I am is a basketball coach, and coaching the national team is the only way I know how to serve my country.”

“This is another call to serve and we’re answering the call. I hope you’re all with me. I hope for the support and prayers of the Filipino nation.”

Reyes has got quite a difficult balancing act as he juggles his duties between TNT and Gilas, with the PBA Governors’ Cup restarting on February 11 and the Asian Qualifiers coming off the wraps on February 24. – Rappler.com