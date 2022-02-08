Chot, Gilas brace for South Korea ‘revenge’

MANTRA. Chot Reyes says the goal for Gilas Pilipinas is to be the 'hardest working, best conditioned team.'

Tasked to defend its home turf, Gilas Pilipinas will play Korea twice in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Chot Reyes knows how hungry Korea is for vengeance against Gilas Pilipinas, especially now that a spot in the 2023 FIBA World Cup is on the line.

Korea is out to return the favor in the World Cup qualifying window this February after it fell to the Philippines twice in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers last year, including a heartbreaking buzzer-beater loss.

Veteran Korean guard Kim Sun-hyung previously told FIBA that now is the “time for revenge” as they tangle the Filipinos twice on February 24 and 28 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Given the task to defend their home turf, Reyes said they are fully aware that Korea will bring a more formidable team with the mission of getting two wins over the hosts.

“This is going to be a different Korean team because they’re fighting for qualification, they need to win,” he said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum on Tuesday, February 8, in a mix of Filipino and English.

“Not only are they coming in for revenge, they’re also coming in for qualification and survival to get to the World Cup. I think we’re going to see a very different Korean team. We will see a lot more veterans in this team.”

Reyes, though, has yet to shift his focus on Korea as he has problems of his own concerning the make up of the national team roster.

So far, only Dwight Ramos, Angelo Kouame, Juan Gomez de Liaño, Jaydee Tungcab, William Navarro, and Tzaddy Rangel from the previous Gilas pool have committed for the World Cup Qualifiers.

These players will then be reinforced by TNT Tropang Giga standouts to be handpicked by Reyes and his coaching staff.

Practice time is also an issue for the national team, which is merely two weeks away from facing Korea, with Reyes performing a balancing act between Gilas and TNT as the PBA Governors’ Cup restarts on February 11.

Still, Reyes said his wards are going to compete.

“Our mantra always is to be the hardest working, best conditioned team. We should be the hardest working, best conditioned team – not a collection of individuals but a team, a team that plays together,” Reyes said.

“I think if we can do that, then the winning will follow.” – Rappler.com