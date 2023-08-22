Chot Reyes, Gilas Pilipinas close to naming final roster as only 13 players show up in practice

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Only 13 of the 16 remaining Gilas Pilipinas pool players appear in practice with only days to go before the FIBA World Cup tips off

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes refused to go into detail about the final lineup for the FIBA World Cup except that the team will present its 12-man roster on Wednesday, August 23.

Reyes and his coaching staff are close to making a decision as only 13 of the 16 remaining pool players appeared in practice on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

In attendance were Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, AJ Edu, Jamie Malonzo, Kiefer Ravena, Rhenz Abando, Roger Pogoy, Chris Newsome, and CJ Perez.

Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, and Calvin Oftana did not show up.

Reyes, though, played coy when asked about the trimmed down turnout of players.

“[There were] only 13 [players]?” Reyes said in Filipino with a smile. “We will submit [the lineup] in the technical meeting tomorrow.”

Players were given a last chance to make a case for the final lineup as the Filipinos played three tune-up games at home before the World Cup, beating Ivory Coast and then absorbing back-to-back losses to Montenegro and Mexico.

T. Ravena and Parks, however, sat out all three matches, while Oftana suited up only against the Montenegrins.

But even without Oftana, Parks, and T. Ravena in the equation, it remains uncertain who will be the final cut, with Reyes keen on putting together the best team against Group A foes Dominican Republic, Angola, and Italy.

“Everyone is working hard. Everyone, I think, is approaching it with the right mindset,” said Reyes.

Once the 12-man roster is released, Reyes and his wards will work on polishing the kinks in their offense and defense for their opening game against Dominican Republic on August 25 at the Philippine Arena. – Rappler.com