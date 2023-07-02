Chot rates win vs Ukraine U20 as ‘worst game’ Gilas played in FIBA World Cup preps

BIG MAN. June Mar Fajardo in action for Gilas Pilipinas in its tuneup game against Finland in Tallinn, Estonia.

Fresh from back-to-back losses to Estonia and Finland, Gilas Pilipinas finally gets a win under its belt after beating the Ukraine Under-20 squad in Lithuania

MANILA, Philippines – Chot Reyes said Gilas Pilipinas’ victory over the Ukraine Under-20 team leaves much to be desired, calling it the “worst game” the Filipinos played in their FIBA World Cup buildup.

Fresh from back-to-back losses to host Estonia and Finland in Tallinn, the Philippines finally got a win under its belt after beating Ukraine, 70-61, in their tuneup match at the Zalgiris Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania on Saturday, July 1.

Reyes, though, is far from satisfied.

“I was very pleased with how quickly we picked up the new things that we worked on yesterday in practice,” said Reyes. “But to be very honest, although we won this game, I still think that there were a lot of defensive lapses.”

“And if I were to rate it, I think this is the worst game that we’ve played since the start. I know this is the game that we won but I thought there was a lot more to be desired.”

But Reyes was quick to put the Filipinos’ performance in perspective as they played without Scottie Thompson and Chris Newsome.

Thompson missed a tuneup game for the second time due to back spasms, while Newsome sat out due to a bruised knee, according to One Sports’ Carlo Pamintuan.

“We came in without our top two point guards. It was kind of understandable,” Reyes said.

Although shorthanded, Gilas Pilipinas managed to grab a 33-31 halftime edge over Ukraine – an improved start after falling behind by double digits early against both Estonia and Finland.

The Filipinos then padded on their lead in the second half on the way to the first win of their European training camp.

“In our overall journey in the process, we focused on cutting down on our turnovers, not giving up offensive rebounds, and being able to execute the defense that we worked on. I thought we were able to do that,” Reyes said.

Slated to play at least four tuneup matches in Lithuania, Gilas Pilipinas looks to reassert its mastery as it tangles with the same Ukrainian squad on Sunday. – Rappler.com