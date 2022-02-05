Chot: Castro ready for Gilas return, but packed World Cup Qualifiers slate a concern

VETERAN. It has been three years since Jayson Castro last donned the national colors.

Jayson Castro remains on Chot Reyes' wishlist as the national team coach beefs up the Gilas Pilipinas roster with his TNT players

MANILA, Philippines – The willingness is there, but Jayson Castro has certain reservations on his potential Gilas Pilipinas return.

Castro is one of the first players that comes to mind as national team head coach Chot Reyes plans to beef up the roster for the February window of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers with his TNT core.

Reyes, though, said the packed schedule is a major consideration on whether he should tap the services of the veteran playmaker.

“Jayson is more than willing, he’s ready. But just very realistically, we’re really concerned, he is also concerned about his ability to play the back-to-back games of the FIBA window,” Reyes told PlayItRight TV.

With FIBA postponing all first window games in Group A initially slated last November, the Philippines will play four games in five days as it takes on Korea on February 24, India on February 25, New Zealand on February 27, and Korea again on February 28.

“If he were a few years younger, no problem. But now to play four games in five days, that’s really an issue that we are trying to work through. He’s ready, he’s willing. But I really can’t say for certain.”

Once dubbed the Best Point Guard in Asia, Castro last donned the national colors in the World Cup Qualifiers three years ago, helping the country reach the quadrennial showpiece for the second straight time.

He got invited for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, but a calf injury he sustained a month before the event prevented him from suiting up.

Now 35, Castro has taken a reduced role for the Tropang Giga as he came off the bench in all but one of their 24 games during their 2021 Philippine Cup title romp.

Aside from Castro, Reyes said the likes of Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, and Poy Erram are the more obvious choices for Gilas spots.

Pogoy and Rosario saw action in the 2019 World Cup, while Erram played in the 2018 Asian Games.

Other TNT players who have represented the country internationally include Kelly Williams, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Ryan Reyes, and Carl Bryan Cruz.

“All of my players are on the wishlist,” Reyes said. “I told them all to get ready.” – Rappler.com