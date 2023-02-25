‘For a reason’: Chot says past Gilas heartbreaks set stage for Brownlee naturalization

MANILA, Philippines – As painful as Gilas Pilipinas’ past heartbreaks may be, they ultimately paved the way for Justin Brownlee to become a naturalized player.

That is how Chot Reyes put things in perspective as the beloved Barangay Ginebra import debuted for the national team in a rousing 107-96 home rout of Lebanon in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Friday, February 24.

Brownlee finished with 17 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in his first game after waiting years to complete his naturalization.

“I think when I reflect, I always believe that things happen for a reason,” said Reyes.

“[W]hen I was appointed to come back to coach the national team, all of the failures and frustrations that we had in the past, I think the reason for that was for the entire country to get together.”

Brownlee expressed his desire to become a Filipino as early as 2018, but his naturalization only gained significant ground last year following a string of disappointing performances by the national team.

Considered the most dominant force in the region, Gilas Pilipinas shockingly failed to capture gold in the Southeast Asian Games for the first time in over three decades following a stunning loss to Indonesia in Vietnam last May.

Just two months since that SEA Games debacle, the Philippines missed the quarterfinals of the FIBA Asia Cup for the first time in 15 years after winning just one of its four games in Indonesia.

These dismaying results prompted the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to push for the Senate and Congress to hit the ground running and naturalize Brownlee.

In January, Brownlee officially became a naturalized Filipino.

“We’re very, very thankful to the Senate and the Congress, the PBA, all the stakeholders for getting together, and finally getting Justin’s papers done,” said Reyes.

“Maybe that was the reason for all of the heartaches that we had to endure in the past, because finally, everyone came together and said we got to get this done and get this guy his papers.”

Brownlee emerged as the top naturalization candidate owing to his consistent dominance in the PBA while playing for the Gin Kings.

Since he started his Ginebra career in 2016, the 34-year-old has won six PBA championships and three Best Import of the Conference plums.

But more than his on-court brilliance, Brownlee stood out by being a team player.

“Of all of Justin’s skills, he shoots the ball well, he defends, he penetrates, he’s got a lot of technical skills, but the one skill for me that I appreciate is he’s a great teammate,” said Reyes.

“A great teammate, they make their teammates better, the players around them better. For me, that’s his greatest skill.”

After the Asian Qualifiers, Brownlee is expected to once again reinforce the national team in May when it tries to reclaim its throne in the next SEA Games in Cambodia.