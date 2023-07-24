Will Clarkson play for Gilas in World Cup? Chot says ‘wait for announcement’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NBA STAR. Jordan Clarkson in action for Gilas Pilipinas during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes says an announcement will be made as uncertainty shrouds Jordan Clarkson and his participation in the FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Whether NBA player Jordan Clarkson will reinforce Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup remains a mystery.

Head coach Chot Reyes said on Monday, July 24, that an announcement will be made as uncertainty shrouds Clarkson and his participation for the World Cup that will tip off in a month on August 25.

The Utah Jazz star and Kai Sotto are the only two players from the current pool who have yet to practice with the national squad.

But unlike the case of Sotto, who arrived in the country last week and met the team during its tuneup game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Thursday, July 20, there is no definite date when Clarkson will show up.

“He’ll be here when he’ll be here,” Reyes told reporters. “Just wait for the announcement. We will make the announcements when the time is right.”

Clarkson signed a three-year extension with the Jazz earlier this July.

Expectations were for Clarkson to link up with Gilas Pilipinas after inking that new deal, especially since the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said last year that he committed to join the squad at least six weeks before the World Cup.

But with only a month left, Clarkson is still missing in action.

“We’d love to have the players that we have for two, three months. Unfortunately, that is not the reality and we can only play with the cards that are dealt us,” said Reyes.

If the Clarkson plan falls through, resident Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee has the inside track for the Philippines’ lone naturalized player spot.

Ange Kouame, another naturalized player who is part of the World Cup pool, will backstop PBA club Rain or Shine in the William Jones Cup in Taiwan that will run from August 12 to 20. – Rappler.com