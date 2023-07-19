Chot Reyes sets deadline for missing players to join FIBA World Cup buildup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto are the only players in the current pool who have not trained with the national team since preparations for the FIBA World Cup started in June

MANILA, Philippines – Time is ticking for players who have yet to join Gilas Pilipinas’ buildup for the FIBA World Cup.

Head coach Chot Reyes set a July 25 deadline for those have not showed up in practice as the national team ramps up its World Cup preparations by joining a pocket tournament in China in the first week of August.

“For anyone to be able to play in China, they have to come to practice at the very least on July 25,” Reyes said on Monday, July 17.

“And that is cutting it really thinly. That means we have one-week practice before China.”

Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson and 7-foot-3 big man Kai Sotto are the only players in the current pool who have not trained with the national team since World Cup preparations started in June.

Jordan Heading and Carl Tamayo, who were part of the original 21-man pool, got ruled out due to their respective injuries.

Sotto is expected to arrive in the country this week following his stint with the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League, while Clarkson and his camp have yet to finalize discussions with the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas.

If things push through, Clarkson – who recently signed a three-year extension with the Jazz – will serve as Gilas Pilipinas’ naturalized player.

“Talks are ongoing,” said Reyes.

Reyes, though, clarified players who need more time before joining training camp for valid reasons will be given leeway.

“We understand the situation of the others. We’re willing to bend over for them,” said Reyes. – Rappler.com