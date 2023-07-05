Chot stresses need for improved defense as Gilas falls to Lithuania select team

STARS. (From left) Japeth Aguilar, June Mar Fajardo, and CJ Perez in Gilas Pilipinas' practice in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Gilas Pilipinas endures another one of its slow starts and bows to an eight-man Lithuanian squad for its third loss in five tuneup games

MANILA, Philippines – Defense still needs a lot of fine-tuning in Gilas Pilipinas’ FIBA World Cup buildup after it fell prey to a selection team put together by host Lithuania.

Coming off back-to-back victories over the Ukraine Under-20 squad, the Filipinos endured another one of their slow starts and absorbed a 90-80 defeat to an eight-man Lithuanian squad in Kaunas on Tuesday, July 4.

The loss marked the Philippines’ third in five games in its World Cup preparation in Europe after it also bowed to Estonia and Finland a week ago.

“Offense was not our problem in this ballgame, it was really defense. And we’re going to have games like this, where we’re scoring really well but we cannot stop the other team,” said Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes.

“We have to find that balance where we are scoring well and we are really defending well. Part of the learning process.”

Four players scored in double figures for the Philippines led by naturalized star Justin Brownlee, who shone on both ends with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Jamie Malonzo put up a near double-double of 14 points and 9 rebounds with 6 steals, June Mar Fajardo finished with 13 points and 3 rebounds, while Kiefer Ravena tallied 10 points and 4 assists.

CJ Perez also delivered with 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The Lithuanians, though, preyed on the Filipinos behind their three-point sniping as they seized a 36-19 lead at the end of the opening quarter and enjoyed a lead as big as 54-30.

Tomas Zdanavicius and Vytautas Sulskis set the tone in the win with 25 and 19 points, respectively, knocking down a combined eight triples, one more than the Philippines’ overall tally of seven treys.

Zdanavicius, a 6-foot-7 forward who plays for Slovenian club Inter Bratislava, already had 20 points at halftime as he went a perfect 6-of-6 from long range.

Reyes said players like Zdanavicius – an agile big man with deadly three-point sniping – will pose problems for Gilas Pilipinas in the World Cup, so the team wanted to test how Fajardo and the others will defend.

“That is why we played a team like this, because we knew this is the kind of player that we’re going to face, that June Mar is going to face,” said Reyes.

“It is not only June Mar, it has to be everyone helping out, rotating, and being able to stop that. Good learning for us.”

Gilas Pilipinas will play another team from Lithuania on Saturday, July 8, as it soon wraps up its European training camp. – Rappler.com