Chot Reyes thanks SBP for support, asks for dismayed fans’ patience amid ‘transition period’

FOR THE COUNTRY. Chot Reyes reiterates that he has no vested interest as he continues to coach Gilas Pilipinas despite the growing clamor for his resignation.

'You would expect things to get worse first before it gets better,' says coach Chot Reyes of Gilas Pilipinas' recent struggles

MANILA, Philippines – Chot Reyes expressed his gratitude for the continuous support of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio and doubled down on his call for patience from disgruntled Gilas Pilipinas fans.

Panlilio cleared Reyes of the blame despite the growing clamor for his exit after the team fell short of a Southeast Asian Games gold and finished ninth in the FIBA Asia Cup – its worst in 15 years – with him at the helm.

“Huge thanks, real appreciation to president Al Panlilio for speaking up and reiterating the SBP support for the coaching staff,” Reyes said on Wednesday, July 27, after steering TNT back to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

As a proof of their trust, Panlilio revealed the SBP turned down Reyes’ resignation after he offered to leave his post as head coach and program director following the SEA Games debacle.

The 58-year-old mentor confirmed that he tried to resign, admitting that the flak he continues to receive has been hard on his family.

“It’s very, very difficult. It’s very difficult for my family,” Reyes said. “[But] somebody has to do the job. I’ve always said before that I will never turn back to my duty to flag and country.”

Expected to call the shots for the national team until the FIBA World Cup next year, Reyes asked fans to understand that Gilas Pilipinas is still in a transition period after he took over the coaching reins from Tab Baldwin.

It has only been six months since Reyes replaced Baldwin, who the SBP said “stepped down” from the program to focus on the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

“We’re trying to win, we hope we could have won more than we have lost, but it’s just we’re making do with the cards that are dealt us,” Reyes said.

“That’s the only way I know how to answer. What you see is what you get. There’s no other vested interest on my part.”

While Panlilio pointed to Baldwin as the root cause of Gilas Pilipinas’ struggles, Reyes refused to give his opinion on his former consultant.

“I would rather not comment on it except to say that we are doing our best,” Reyes said.

“We’re in a period of transition. And in any transition, when things are going well, with transition, there’s a change. You would expect things to get worse first before it gets better.”

“That’s how it is in everything, in work, in life, in basketball, in sports. That’s why we’re asking for everyone’s continued support and patience.” – Rappler.com