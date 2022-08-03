Chot Reyes welcomes appointment of Alfrancis Chua as Gilas, SBP executive advisor

'We need all the help we can get,' says Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes as the SBP welcomes San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua as its executive advisor

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas needs all hands on deck for the FIBA World Cup.

National team head coach Chot Reyes welcomed the appointment of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua as executive advisor to Gilas and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

The addition of Chua to the pack of SBP officials is seen as a major step in rivals SMC and MVP group joining forces for the global hoops showdown that the country will host alongside Japan and Indonesia.

“We need all the help we can get. I completely welcome it, we’re all inclusive,” Reyes said on Wednesday, August 3, after his TNT drew first blood in its PBA Philippine Cup semifinals against Magnolia.

“All the support and all the help we can get, we’re wide open.”

SMC has flourished in the PBA with Chua serving as its sports director.

In fact, it was under the leadership of Chua as concurrent Ginebra governor when the Gin Kings ended an eight-year title drought in the 2016 Governors’ Cup.

Ginebra has won six championships since as SMC continues to reign in the PBA by ruling 19 of the last 22 conferences.

Chua is also the latest winner of the PBA Press Corps Executive of the Year plum, his second citation after all three SMC teams – Ginebra, San Miguel, and Magnolia – swept the titles in the 2017-2018 season.

“I’m very happy we’ve had conversations already on the phone with governor Alfrancis. He has been a very big help,” Reyes said. – Rappler.com