CJ Perez in disbelief after golden Asian Games run: ‘Who would’ve thought?’

SWEET VICTORY. Gilas Pilipinas players CJ Perez and June Mar Fajardo celebrate after winning gold in the 19th Asian Games.

A late replacement for the Asian Games crew, CJ Perez shows out for Gilas Pilipinas as they capture the crown for the first time since 1962

MANILA, Philippines – CJ Perez looked back on his journey as part of Gilas Pilipinas’ title-winning crew in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, with disbelief.

“Who would’ve thought this dark-skinned kid who played barefoot basketball in the streets of Pangasinan would be an Asian Games gold medalist one day?” Perez wrote on his social media accounts.

Perez was not even supposed to represent the country in the continental showpiece.

After donning the national colors in the FIBA World Cup in September, Perez was left off the original Asian Games lineup as he went on an overseas vacation with his family.

But as fate would have it, Perez found his way back to the national team along with fellow replacements Chris Ross, Kevin Alas, Marcio Lassiter, and Arvin Tolentino after the Nationals encountered personnel problems.

Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Mo Tautuaa, and Jason Perkins were ruled ineligible by the organizing committee since they were not included in the list of pool players, while Roger Pogoy withdrew due to health issues.

Perez showed out as the Philippines captured its first-ever Asian Games crown since 1962 and first medal since it won bronze in 1998.

A Mythical First Team member in the PBA, Perez averaged 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in seven games that included wins over Iran in the quarterfinal, China in the semifinal, and Jordan in the final.

“This is for everyone who believed in me – those who never doubted me since day one. This is for the kids who dream of becoming basketball players. This is for you, my beloved Philippines!” Perez wrote.

“I now have another beautiful story to tell my kids.”

What a story, indeed. – Rappler.com