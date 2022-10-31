Converge import Quincy Miller offers services to Gilas Pilipinas

IMPRESSIVE. Quincy Miller has been one of the top-performing imports in the PBA.

Former NBA player Quincy Miller says he wants to play for Gilas Pilipinas as he continues to put up big numbers for Converge in the PBA

MANILA, Philippines – In case Gilas Pilipinas needs another candidate for naturalization, Quincy Miller is offering his services.

The former NBA player expressed his desire to suit up for the Philippines as he currently reinforces Converge in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

“I wanna play on the national team,” Miller wrote on Sunday, October 30, in an Instagram story.

Miller has been one of the top-performing imports in the Commissioner’s Cup, averaging 32.4 points, 16.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.4 blocks, and 2 steals as the FiberXers sit at solo third place with a 5-2 record.

Converge has won four straight games with Miller leading the way, including upset wins over powerhouse teams San Miguel and TNT.

A 29-year-old forward, Miller played three seasons in the NBA, seeing action for the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and Detroit Pistons.

Miller, though, would have to get in line as resident Barangay Ginebra reinforcement Justin Brownlee and TNT import Cameron Oliver are being eyed by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for naturalization.

The SBP wants to expand its pool of naturalized players for international tournaments where Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz cannot play in.

Aside from Clarkson, Gilas Pilipinas’ other naturalized player on call is Ateneo big man Angelo Kouame. – Rappler.com