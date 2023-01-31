Fit-again Dwight Ramos promises Gilas availability in upcoming FIBA window

WIN AGAIN. Dwight Ramos and Gilas Pilipinas get back on track in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

MANILA, Philippines – Levanga Hokkaido guard Dwight Ramos is ready to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in February after suffering a bad ankle sprain in late 2022 that kept him out for two months in the Japan B. League.

Ramos is one of six B. League players part of the 24-man national team pool, along with brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, Jordan Heading, and Carl Tamayo.

“I talked with coach Chot (Reyes) and also the Gilas manager, boss Butch (Antonio). We’re still figuring out all the logistics and everything, but I told them that I would be available and I would come back,” said Ramos.

“I’m just hoping everything gets sorted out and hopefully I can be there during the window, the practices, and everything,” he added.

The fit-again Ramos, who missed a total of 19 games from November 2022 to January 2023, including the B. League’s Asia Rising Star game, is starting to regain his footing for Hokkaido as he averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4 assists in the Levanga’s last two outings.

Ramos also made his presence felt on the defensive end, recording a season-high 6 steals in their 102-95 bounce-back victory over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders last Sunday, January 29.

“I’m still trying to get my ankle to 100%. I know it takes a while; the sprain was pretty bad,” said Ramos. “I’m just getting out there, trying to do what I can. Trying to play my best however long I’m out there.”

Gilas Pilipinas, which is already assured of a spot in the World Cup, aims to wrap up the qualifiers on a high note when it faces Lebanon on February 24 and Jordan on February 27, both at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. – Rappler.com