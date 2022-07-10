Huge blow for Gilas Pilipinas as Dwight Ramos ruled out for FIBA Asia Cup

BIG LOSS. Dwight Ramos has been one of the best Gilas Pilipinas players since he joined the squad two years ago.

MANILA, Philippines – One of Gilas Pilipinas’ best players will not be around when it competes in the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced on Sunday, July 10, that Dwight Ramos will not play in the continental showpiece due to medial tibial stress syndrome or shin splints.

Initially bannering the 12-man roster, the do-it-all guard will now be replaced by reserve player Rhenz Abando in the lineup.

“We will definitely miss Dwight, who is one of our starters,” said national team head coach Chot Reyes.

Ramos has been nothing but stellar for Gilas Pilipinas since he joined the squad more than two years ago.

Through four games in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Ramos averages all-around numbers of 15.5 points, 7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.5 steals.

But the SBP said Ramos is unable to join the squad in practice due to the severity of the pain he feels in his left leg.

Gilas Pilipinas starts its Asia Cup campaign in Group D against Lebanon on July 13 before it tangles with India and New Zealand on July 15 and 17, respectively. – Rappler.com