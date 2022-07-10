Chance to see Dwight-Thirdy-Ray combo has to wait, laments Chot

DEADLY DUO. Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos miss the chance to don the national colors anew together.

'We were looking forward to the combination of Dwight, RayRay, and Thirdy,' says Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes as Dwight Ramos suffers an injury ahead of the FIBA Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – It would have been a sight to see Japan B. League stars Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, and Ray Parks play together for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup.

Chot Reyes lamented this missed chance as Ramos got ruled out for the continental showpiece due to shin splints just days before it comes off the wraps in Indonesia on Tuesday, July 12.

“Obviously, it is a big blow because Dwight is a starter. He is really our starter and he is one of our mainstays who does a lot for our team,” said Reyes on Sunday.

Ramos has been one of the most steady players for Gilas Pilipinas.

In four games in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, the Filipino-American standout averaged 15.5 points, 7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.5 steals.

His size at the guard spot is also a luxury, especially against bigger teams the Philippines will face in the Asia Cup like Lebanon and New Zealand.

“We were looking forward to the combination of Dwight, RayRay, and Thirdy. It would have been great to see how they will play together,” said Reyes.

“Unfortunately, that will not happen now. We have to wait some more for that to happen.”

To complete the 12-man lineup, the plan is to replace Ramos with reserve player Rhenz Abando, who flew with the national team to Jakarta on Sunday.

But it is uncertain whether FIBA will allow the roster change.

“We will not know until the technical meeting tomorrow if he can take the spot,” Reyes said. – Rappler.com