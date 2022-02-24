Ramos wary of ‘long’ India as Gilas opens World Cup qualifiers

MUST WIN. Dwight Ramos says a win over India has become much more crucial.

Dwight Ramos expects India to cause Gilas Pilipinas problems with its towering lineup

MANILA, Philippines – India is no pushover.

That is Dwight Ramos’ and Gilas Pilipinas’ mentality even as India opened its campaign in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Thursday, February 24, with a crushing 46-101 defeat to New Zealand.

“India lost but they’re a long team, they’re tall so they could cause us some problems,” said Ramos ahead of their meeting against India on Friday, February 25.

“So we just have to go out there and try to play our hardest, play our own game, and hopefully we get the win tomorrow.”

India brought in a tall lineup that has an average height of 6-foot-6.

Palpreet Singh Brar stands the tallest at 6-foot-11, Princepal Singh and Amritpal Singh are both 6-foot-10, while three more players are at least 6-foot-7.

India also has a pair of big guards in 6-foot-4 Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon and 6-foot-4 Vishesh Bhriguvanshi.

Ramos said a win over India has become much more crucial now that the Philippines’ margin of error has further decreased with only two games to play in the window.

The national team was supposed to play four games in five days but two of those matches have been called off following the withdrawal of Korea.

“We have to make sure that we put up a good fight and try to get wins in both of those games,” Ramos said.

The Toyama Grouses star is also seeking to put on a show before a live audience as it is the first time he will play a FIBA game in the country with fans on the stands.

“I never really got a chance to play in front of a crowd. This is my first time playing here in Araneta.” – Rappler.com