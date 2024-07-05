LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Brazil – FIBA OQT 2024 semifinals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas looks to move on the cusp of a Paris Games berth when it battles Brazil in the knockout semifinals of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, even as stalwart Kai Sotto remains a game-time decision

MANILA, Philippines – Two more wins and Gilas Pilipinas will play in the Paris Olympics.

The Philippines aims to inch closer to that goal as it battles Brazil in the knockout semifinals of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia, on Saturday, July 6.

Expect Justin Brownlee to show the way for the Filipinos following a pair of near triple-double performances in the group stage, which saw the Philippines stun world No. 6 Latvia and drop a close loss to No. 23 Georgia.

Brownlee is averaging 27 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists in the OQT.

Four more are scoring in double figures for the Philippines, with Dwight Ramos (14.0), Chris Newsome (11.5), Kai Sotto (11.0), and CJ Perez (10.0) making their presence felt for the national team.

Sotto, though, said he is a game-time decision as he got hurt in the first half against Georgia after Goga Bitadze landed on top of him – an accident that kept him sidelined for the rest of the game.

While Brazil stands as the favorite being ranked 12th in the world, it is not invincible.

Brazil clinched the top seed in Group B, but not without a hitch as it absorbed a surprising 77-74 loss to 68th-ranked Cameroon.

Half of the Brazil roster have NBA experience, with Bruno Caboclo – a journeyman who played for the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, and Houston Rockets – averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Game time is 8:30 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com