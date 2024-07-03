LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Latvia – FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas battles Latvia to open its FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament campaign as it seeks to pull off a massive upset against the world No. 6 hosts

MANILA, Philippines – Whether Gilas Pilipinas can hold its own against a world-class team will be put to the test in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia.

The Philippines will open its campaign against the world No. 6 hosts as it seeks to pull off a massive upset at the Arena Riga on Wednesday, July 3 (Thursday, July 4, Manila time).

Getting a win will be a tall order for the Filipinos, especially after the Latvians defended their turf against world No. 23 Georgia by way of an 83-55 romp to kick off hostilities in Group A.

Latvia shot the lights out against a Georgian side bannered by NBA players Sandro Mamukelashvili and Goga Bitadze as it went 30-of-61 from the field, including 12-of-29 from beyond the arc.

Spearheaded by Charlotte Hornets forward Davis Bertans, Latvia finished fifth in the previous FIBA World Cup, losing by just a single possession to eventual champion Germany in the quarterfinals.

But the Philippines banks on the belief that it can get the job done following close losses to world No. 15 Poland and No. 24 Turkey in a pair of friendly games.

Justin Brownlee is expected to lead the way for the Filipinos after averaging 25.5 points and 4 rebounds in those tuneup matches.

Game time is 12 am. – Rappler.com