Gilas Pilipinas slips 8 spots to No. 41 in latest FIBA rankings

Gilas Pilipinas gets overtaken by Japan and Jordan in the Asia-Pacific as it falls from its previous FIBA world ranking of No. 33

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas slipped to No. 41 in the world in the latest FIBA rankings released on Monday, September 26, after a tumultuous campaign in the last few months.

The Philippines fell eight spots from its previous ranking of No. 33 as it turned in varying results in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and FIBA Asia Cup.

Set back by limited practice time and unavailability of key players, Gilas Pilipinas finished ninth in the Asia Cup and missed the quarterfinals for the first time in 15 years.

The Philippines narrowly reached the knockout round with a 1-2 record, defeating only India and losing to New Zealand and Lebanon in the group stage, before it bowed out after losing to Japan in the playoff.

Japan overtook the Philippines in the world rankings at No. 38 despite dropping one place.

In the Asian Qualifiers, Gilas Pilipinas compiled a 3-3 record through the first four windows, with all of its wins coming against significantly lower-ranked teams India (86th) and Saudi Arabia (74th).

The Filipinos lost twice to the Tall Blacks by an average of 35.5 points and fell short against the 43rd-ranked Cedars in an 81-85 loss with NBA star Jordan Clarkson on board.

Following its tumble to No. 41, the Philippines is now ranked eighth in Asia-Pacific behind world No. 3 Australia, No. 21 Iran, No. 24 New Zealand, No. 27 China, No. 34 Korea, No. 35 Jordan, and Japan.

Jordan also leapfrogged the Philippines in the rankings by climbing three spots after placing fourth in the Asia Cup.

The United States remains the No. 1 in the world, but Spain continues to pose a threat as the Spanish compiled 758.9 points to close in on the Americans’ 760.7 points.

FIBA AmeriCup champions Argentina jumped three spots to No. 4 followed by No. 5 France, No. 6 Serbia, No. 7 Slovenia, No. 8 Lithuania, No. 9 Greece, and No. 10 Italy.

Gilas Pilipinas returns to action in November for the fifth window of the Asian Qualifiers, where it will face Saudi Arabia and Jordan in a pair of away games. – Rappler.com