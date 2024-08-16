‘We can still rise’: Gilas Pilipinas climbs 4 spots in FIBA world rankings

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘Our goal is to continue to improve in international competition, then let the rankings follow,’ says SBP president Al Panlilio as Gilas Pilipinas jumps inside the top 35 in world basketball

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of Gilas Pilipinas’ twin home games this November, the national basketball team climbed four notches in the FIBA men’s rankings, now sitting at 34th.

The Philippines, along with Paris Olympics participant Japan, were among the highest gainers in the rankings, with the Akatsuki Five moving up five slots to No. 21.

“Of course, we are happy there is an improvement in our rankings, but so for others like Japan,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio. “Our goal is to continue to improve in international competition, then let the rankings follow.”

In a few months, Gilas Pilipinas will be back in action as the Nationals aim for a spot in the FIBA Asia Cup in 2025, playing New Zealand on November 21, and Hong Kong on November 24, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We believe we can still rise in the rankings if we follow the plan we have laid out for Gilas these next few years,” said Panlilio.

Olympic champion USA still holds the top spot, while bronze medalist Serbia climbed two spots to wrest the No. 2 seat from Spain.

Semifinalist Germany remained at third, silver medalist France rose five notches to take the No. 4 spot, and Canada rounded out the top five.

Spain dropped to sixth, while Australia, the best team in the Asia-Oceania zone, fell to seventh after being knocked out by eventual third-placer Serbia in the Olympic quarterfinal.

Argentina, Latvia, and Lithuania completed the top 10.

Gilas is on the heels of a surprising run in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga last July, winning over then world No. 6 host Latvia, and putting up a valiant fight before bowing to Georgia and Brazil.

“Well playing against Asia’s best, I always try to test my skills…I want to be part of Asia’s best,” Gilas swingman Dwight Ramos told Rappler in a previous interview.

“I’m trying to get the respect of those guys. Whenever they play, they know like when they see me, it’s not gonna be an easy day.”

China slipped one spot to No. 30, while Jordan now ranks behind Gilas at 35th after dropping three spots.

South Sudan, the Olympic squad that had an inspired run in the FIBA World Cup in Manila, had the biggest jump in the top 25, climbing 11 spots to No. 23. – Rappler.com