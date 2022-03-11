Fil-Am teen Caelum Harris compares his game to Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum

‘I feel like [Jayson Tatum’s] game is a lot similar to mine, especially with making those shots around the basket,’ says 6-foot-7 Fil-Am Caelum Harris

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American teen Caelum Harris is one of the most exciting Gilas Pilipinas prospects to watch out for.

At just 17 years old, Harris, who traces his roots to Marigondon, Cebu, was tapped by Gilas in February and is expected to be a mainstay of the national team’s long-term program, together with fellow high-flying youngster LeBron Lopez.

And to give the Filipino basketball fans an idea of how his style of play looks like, Harris bared that his game is “a lot similar” to Jayson Tatum’s of the Boston Celtics.

“Right now, I [say] Jayson Tatum would be someone,” said Harris of whom he patterns his game to in an interview on Playitright TV hosted by Quinito Henson and Dyan Castillejo.

“I feel like his game is a lot similar to mine, especially with making those shots around the basket,” he added.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Harris is just an inch shorter than the Celtics superstar Tatum and the two players have the same muscular frame perfect for a versatile forward who can play both inside and outside.

But aside from his scoring ability, Harris, who is currently playing for the Stewarts Creek High School in Tennessee, made it known that he can fulfill whatever role is asked of him once he dons the national colors.

“I feel like I can pretty much be put into any role,” said Harris.

“I feel like from any role I’ll dominate because I’m going to go 200% every single time.”

“Whatever they need, if it’s rebounds, if it’s simply just boxing someone out, if it’s getting into the goal, if it’s shooting the jump shot, I feel like I could do it all for them,” he added.

Harris is set to arrive in the Philippines later this month and will banner the national team’s Under-18 program. He could also make his Gilas men’s team debut as early as May in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam. – Rappler.com