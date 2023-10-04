Filipinos online praise ‘greatest import’ Brownlee, Tim Cone after Gilas’ Asian Games escape vs China

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – It’s not over until it’s over! Filipinos online erupted as Gilas Pilipinas secured a stunning 77-76 win in their Asian Games semifinal match against host China, securing the Philippines’ first medal placement in men’s basketball since 1998.
Justin Brownlee became a “national hero” for fans after he knocked in the clutch three-point shot with 24 seconds left as Gilas climbed back from 20 points down.
One fan even hoped for a “Justin Brownlee statue” following the feat, with another saying that Brownlee is the “greatest import of all time.”
The win was also extra special for Barangay Ginebra fans as the shot reminded them of Brownlee managing to clinch the PBA Governors’ Cup championship after shooting a three-point buzzer-beater back in 2016.
Others praised the work of coach Tim Cone saying he is the “best fit” and “gold standard” for the Gilas team. This contrasts with how Gilas fans reacted to the coaching of Chot Reyes during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where the Philippines also got their first win against China.
One fan also noticed that Gilas’ win against China sets up Cone for his revenge against Jordan in the finals after they earlier beat the Philippine team by 25 points.
Congrats, Gilas! Go for gold. – with reports from Patricia Kahanap and Christa Escudero/Rappler.com
