Filipinos online praise ‘greatest import’ Brownlee, Tim Cone after Gilas’ Asian Games escape vs China

The Gilas win was extra special for Barangay Ginebra fans as it reminds them of Justin Brownlee’s buzzer-beater shot during the PBA Governors’ Cup finals in 2016

MANILA, Philippines – It’s not over until it’s over! Filipinos online erupted as Gilas Pilipinas secured a stunning 77-76 win in their Asian Games semifinal match against host China, securing the Philippines’ first medal placement in men’s basketball since 1998.

Justin Brownlee became a “national hero” for fans after he knocked in the clutch three-point shot with 24 seconds left as Gilas climbed back from 20 points down.

My god. Justin Brownlee. Never say die. Philippine national hero lets goooooo. Gold medal game!! Took down hosts China on their own turf!!! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 #AsianGames — Jane Bracher 白意简 (@janebracher) October 4, 2023

Brownlee for President! — Gilas Pilipinas (@smartgilasph) October 4, 2023

One fan even hoped for a “Justin Brownlee statue” following the feat, with another saying that Brownlee is the “greatest import of all time.”

Where do I sign to get a Justin Brownlee statue up in Manila? — Jutt Sulit (@juttsulit) October 4, 2023

BROWNLEE IS THE GREATEST IMPORT OF ALL TIME! PERIOD!!! #NSD — Barangay Ginebra (@GinebrakingsNSD) October 4, 2023

A lot of people said you ALWAYS get the NBA player over other options. In my mind that's true but in my heart, I just know Brownlee would've been a better fit for #GilasPilipinas. Tonight he just proved it again.



Oh well. Everyone is a genius in hindsight. — Edward Bugia (@chefedward) October 4, 2023

The win was also extra special for Barangay Ginebra fans as the shot reminded them of Brownlee managing to clinch the PBA Governors’ Cup championship after shooting a three-point buzzer-beater back in 2016.

You know that Brownlee has a record of ending title droughts in the month of October. It was also in Oct 2016 when he made that shot to help Ginebra win a title after 8 long yrs. And now poised to help Gilas win a gold this month. Book it! — Loidita (@loidita) October 4, 2023

CLUTCH JUSTIN NOYPI CLUTCH GILAS PILIPINAS FOR FIRST #ASIANGAMES MEDAL SINCE 1998!!! #NSD pic.twitter.com/bSaljQk26Q — Barangay Ginebra (@barangayginebra) October 4, 2023

Others praised the work of coach Tim Cone saying he is the “best fit” and “gold standard” for the Gilas team. This contrasts with how Gilas fans reacted to the coaching of Chot Reyes during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where the Philippines also got their first win against China.

COACH TIM CONE REALLY PROVED TO US THAT HE’S THE BEST FIT COACH FOR THE NATIONAL TEAM. 🫡🏀



WE’VE WAITED FOR SO LONG COACH.



THANK YOU FOR THE HUSTLE!



REST AND GEAR UP FOR THE GOLD! 🥇



LETS FUCKING GO GILAS PILIPINAS! 🇵🇭🥹#AsianGames2023 #GilasPilipinas — ᜁᜇ᜔ᜐ᜔ (@edslyann) October 4, 2023

TAB BALDWIN is the GOLD standard of collegiate basketball while TIM CONE is the GOAT standard of professional basketball 👏🏻🔥



It really starts with a good coach!!! Winning experience > Learning experience 🇵🇭😌 Congrats Gilas and Ateneo ❤️💙 — alexcerado (@alexcerado) October 4, 2023

COACH TIM CONE IS THE NAME 💪😭 NO MORE HAUNTING COACH WE ARE NOW IN GOLD MEDAL. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SAYING YES TO GILAS @manilacone #LabanPilipinas — Babi (@bbaaaabi) October 4, 2023

One fan also noticed that Gilas’ win against China sets up Cone for his revenge against Jordan in the finals after they earlier beat the Philippine team by 25 points.

Tim Cone got his wish. A rematch against Jordan for the gold. Can't script this shit :)) — Michael Severino (@paradribble) October 4, 2023

Congrats, Gilas! Go for gold. – with reports from Patricia Kahanap and Christa Escudero/Rappler.com