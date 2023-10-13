‘Cooking show’: Gilas fans question motives behind Brownlee’s positive drug test

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas fans went on social media in support of star player Justin Brownlee after the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced that he failed an “in-competition anti-doping” test.
Brownlee tested positive for Carboxy-THC, a prohibited substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency that is linked to cannabis use.
Despite the controversy, Gilas gets to keep the historic Asian Games gold medal it won in Hangzhou, China, as forfeiture only happens when more than two members of the team tested positive.
The ITA said that the test was conducted on October 7, a day after the Asian Games men’s basketball finals game, with the sample collected by the China Anti-Doping Agency.
Social media users questioned the timing of the test, with one fan asking if there would even be a test if Gilas did not win the Asian Games gold.
Others question the intentions of the China Anti-Doping Agency in testing Brownlee’s sample as it could be “subject to manipulation.”
The Chinese men’s basketball team settled for bronze in the Asian Games, with Chinese fans even booing the Gilas team during the finals game. The Philippines stunned defending champion China during the semifinals, where Gilas rallied from 20 points down.
X user PBA Insider also called on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to reevaluate its stance on cannabis in the prohibited substances list.
WADA’s Prohibited List Expert Advisory Group recommended cannabis to remain in the List of Prohibited Substances and Methods following a 2021 review as it is “against the spirit of sport across a range of areas” in the World Anti-Doping Code.
THC is prohibited in competition only and when the urinary concentration exceeds a threshold of 150 ng/mL. This threshold was increased from 15 ng/mL in 2013.
“We are also conscious that the laws of many countries – as well as broad international regulatory laws and policies – support maintaining cannabis on the List at this time,” WADA director general Olivier Niggli said in a 2022 statement.
Brownlee has the right to request the analysis of his B-sample, which will be used to confirm or invalidate the result of his positive A-sample, according to the ITA.
He could face a potential two-year suspension if his B-sample also returns a positive result. – Rappler.com
